WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: pentagon | west point | library | robert e lee

Pentagon Reinstalls Painting of Robert E. Lee at West Point Library

By    |   Wednesday, 03 September 2025 01:08 PM EDT

The Pentagon has reinstalled a painting of Robert E. Lee in his Confederate uniform in the West Point library, reports CBS News.

The 20-foot-tall painting previously hung in the library but was removed in 2022 under a Department of Defense directive ordering the U.S. Military Academy to address racial injustice and eliminate installations that "commemorate or memorialize the Confederacy."

The portrait depicts Lee with an enslaved man guiding the Confederate general's horse in the background.

"At West Point, the United States Military Academy is prepared to restore historical names, artifacts, and assets to their original form and place," Rebecca Hodson, the Army's communications director, told The New York Times earlier this week.

"Under this administration, we honor our history and learn from it — we don't erase it."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been open about his desire to restore Confederate names and monuments that have been removed over the past five years.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Pentagon has reinstalled a painting of Robert E. Lee in his Confederate uniform in the West Point library, reports CBS News. The 20-foot-tall painting previously hung in the library but was removed in 2022...
pentagon, west point, library, robert e lee
153
2025-08-03
Wednesday, 03 September 2025 01:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved