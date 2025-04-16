WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pentagon | intelligence leaks | suspensions | defense department

Third Pentagon Staffer Out Over Leak Probe

By    |   Wednesday, 16 April 2025 02:32 PM EDT

Three top Pentagon officials are now suspended as part of the Defense Department investigation of unauthorized information leaks.

Politico reported Wednesday that the third known related suspension involves
Colin Carroll, who had been serving as chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg.

The Carroll suspension follows two other Pentagon officials who have been removed from their positions as part of the same review of proprietary Pentagon information ending up with unintended recipients.

One of the two, Dan Caldwell, a senior adviser to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, was placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the Pentagon by security on Tuesday, as confirmed by Newsmax reporter Mike Carter.

The third suspension, according to Politico, involved Darin Selnick, the Pentagon deputy chief of staff also suspended and escorted from the Pentagon.

Politico reported the sensitive information that went outside the allowed government recipients included "military operational plans for the Panama Canal, a second carrier headed to the Red Sea, Elon Musk's controversial visit to the Pentagon and pausing the collection of intelligence to Ukraine."

The Pentagon has not posted a release about the personnel matters.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Three top Pentagon officials are now suspended as part of the Defense Department investigation of unauthorized information leaks.
pentagon, intelligence leaks, suspensions, defense department
186
2025-32-16
Wednesday, 16 April 2025 02:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved