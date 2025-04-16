Third Pentagon Staffer Out Over Leak Probe

Three top Pentagon officials are now suspended as part of the Defense Department investigation of unauthorized information leaks.

Politico reported Wednesday that the third known related suspension involves

Colin Carroll, who had been serving as chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg.

The Carroll suspension follows two other Pentagon officials who have been removed from their positions as part of the same review of proprietary Pentagon information ending up with unintended recipients.

One of the two, Dan Caldwell, a senior adviser to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, was placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the Pentagon by security on Tuesday, as confirmed by Newsmax reporter Mike Carter.

The third suspension, according to Politico, involved Darin Selnick, the Pentagon deputy chief of staff also suspended and escorted from the Pentagon.

Politico reported the sensitive information that went outside the allowed government recipients included "military operational plans for the Panama Canal, a second carrier headed to the Red Sea, Elon Musk's controversial visit to the Pentagon and pausing the collection of intelligence to Ukraine."

The Pentagon has not posted a release about the personnel matters.