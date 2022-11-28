Pennsylvania County With Ballot Issues Deadlocks in Certifying Votes

Maricopa County in Arizona was not alone when it came to ballot issues on Election Day.

Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County deadlocked in a vote to certify the Nov. 8 election results Monday, which was a deadline set by state law. The county had a shortage of paper ballots, leading to voters being turned away at the polls. A judge had ordered precincts to stay open an additional two hours on Election Day.

The Board of Elections was deadlocked 2-2 along party lines, with two Democrats voting to certify and two Republicans voting against. A third Democrat abstained.

WNEP-TV reported more than a dozen residents attended the public meeting in Wilkes-Barre and pleaded with the board not to certify, citing reasons such as the ballot shortage, misspellings on ballots and voters being turned away.

"Denying even one voter the right to vote is inexcusable, and too many were turned away, denying numerous voters their most basic right. The only solution to this voter disenfranchisement is decertifying," Robin Coshan of Dallas Township told the board, according to WNEP.

Luzerne County, in the northeastern part of the state, narrowly favored Democrat Josh Shapiro for governor by 1,117 votes over Doug Mastriano and voted for Republican Mehmet Oz in his failed U.S. Senate bid against John Fetterman by 9.1%.

WNEP reported the board member who abstained, Daniel Schramm, said, "my feeling is I needed a little more information. So, I really didn't want to say, 'Oh, yeah, we're done with it now.' I want more information, so I can make a short decision on that it's right to certify it or to not certify it."

Schramm later told The Associated Press he was reassured few if any voters were unable to vote and that all provisional ballots were counted. He said he planned to vote in favor of certifying the results at a board meeting set for Wednesday.

Related stories