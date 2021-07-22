Report: Pelosi Considering Naming Rep. Kinzinger to Jan. 6 Committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is considering naming Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., to her Jan. 6 select committee, CNN reported.

Kinzinger was among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

"Speaker Pelosi is considering adding GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the select committee on Jan. 6, sources tell me," CNN’s Melanie Zanona tweeted late Thursday morning.

At an earlier press conference, Pelosi was asked if she would appoint any Republicans to the panel. "We'll see," the speaker answered, The Hill reported. "I mean, there are some members that would like to be on it, but we'll see."

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the select committee, told CNN that Kinzinger would be a "welcome addition" to the committee if he is approved by Pelosi.

Pelosi created the committee to investigate the events surrounding the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

She named eight members of the panel earlier this month — seven Democrats and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who has strongly criticized Trump and voted to impeach the former president.

On Wednesday, Pelosi rejected Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jim Banks, R-Ind., after they were two of the five members submitted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., to serve on the select committee.

Following Pelosi’s refusal to allow Jordan and Banks to join the select committee, McCarthy pulled back his five submissions and threatened his own investigation.

CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju tweeted Thursday that Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., said she would not serve on the committee. Herrera Beutler also voted to convict Trump.

"Unless this is made up of people who are not members of Congress, the American people cannot trust the results," Herrera Beutler was quoted as saying in Raju’s tweet.