Pat Buchanan: Dems 'Exploiting' Jan. 6 to 'Destroy Trump's Future'

Democrats are weaponizing the Jan. 6 attack to destroy former President Donald Trump just like they did with Watergate and former President Richard Nixon, says former Nixon White House adviser Pat Buchanan.

"They're using it to destroy Donald Trump, and to prevent Donald Trump from ever running again, because that is the great fear here," Buchanan told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

"So, they are exploiting it. I went through this. There was no doubt that there were people lined up to break into Watergate and bug the telephones of the DNC. While it's an outrage, it was not unusual in politics. But the handling of that by Nixon was used to destroy a president who had won 49 states. I think the same thing is going on here. The exploitation of Jan. 6 and the incident that occurred to destroy Trump's future hopes for the presidency and to discredit his past."

Buchanan acknowledges there were law-breakers and rioters, but Democrats have exposed themselves in their drumbeat with it, he told host John Catsimatidis.

"A day doesn't go by that this is not on American television and radio and left doesn't use it in their media outlets," he added. "They are not going to let it go because it's the best weapon they believe they have to destroy [Trump] and to prevent him from running and winning again."

The comparisons to Nixon and Watergate are not that far of a stretch, he continued.

"Trump did not order or direct anything like that, and it's the inability and failure to get that or find that, that is causing the frustration and rage on the left," Buchanan said.

"It was like Nixon," with Democrats suggesting "'Nixon ordered Watergate,' even though he had never done it."

Buchanan called Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd shooting the unarmed, U.S. veteran Ashli Babbitt "an atrocity," noting the left would acted a lot different if a Trump security official shot a Black Lives Matter or Antifa rioter in the summer of 2020.

"You would have heard a lot more about it, and a lot more condemnation," Buchanan said. "That was sort of passed over and washed away."

Questions remain from Jan. 6 that Buchanan wants answered.

"Why weren't the Capitol Police prepared and the troops prepared?" Buchanan asked. "That's something that Nancy Pelosi has to answer for, and she doesn't because she's not part of the big game here, which is to use Jan. 6 to bring down Trump and [to] confuse the issue with a lot of facts that the left doesn't want brought up and discussed because they distract from the major objective and the major motive going on here."