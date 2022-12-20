$2.5M in Home Security for Senators Included in Omnibus Bill

More than $2 million in home security costs for senators is included in the omnibus bill to fund the government for fiscal year 2023.

According to the bill, $2.5 million shall be made available to the Senate Office of the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper for a home security system program until the funding is depleted.

The sergeant at arms and doorkeeper is the chief law enforcement and protocol officer of the Senate, and also serves as the principle administrative manager for the chamber.

"The program is focused on assisting in mitigating increased risks to the physical security of senators' residences both in the District of Columbia and in their home states," the legislation reads. "The agreement provides a total of $2,500,000 to be available until expended for the development and administration of a residential security system program."

The funding for stepped-up security at senators' homes comes nearly two months after a man broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco residence and assaulted her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Nancy Pelosi was not home at the time of the attack.

According to The Hill, the man allegedly repeatedly shouted, "Where's Nancy?" when he broke in. Officer testimony in court last week revealed the assailant was also planning attacks on other public figures, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son.

The man also said there is "evil in Washington" that stems from former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the officer testified.

CBS News reports that the bill also requires the U.S. House and Capitol Police to "enhance member protection including providing a security program for Congressional Leadership, expanding Dignitary Protection Division services and expanding USCP field office presence," which would deploy and broaden Capitol Police protection outside of Washington, D.C.