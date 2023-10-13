×
GOP Pols Look to Stem Flow of Palestinians With GAZA Act

By    |   Friday, 13 October 2023 09:33 PM EDT

House Reps. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., and Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., are poised to introduce legislation that would stunt the Biden administration from issuing visas to people carrying Palestinian Authority passports, and it's called the GAZA Act.

According to the bill, shared with Breitbart, it stands for the "Guaranteeing Aggressors Zero Admission" Act.

The Palestinian Authority is the governing body of Israel-occupied West Bank since the 1994 Oslo Accords.

The legislation comes in the wake of Hamas' attack on Israel last weekend.  

"Following the horrific attack by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists on innocent Israeli civilians, the last thing America ought to do is trust identity documents issued by the radicals that oversee these territories," Tiffany said in a statement. "We need to put our security at home first and that starts by closing the door to bad actors who might be seeking to enter our country."

The pair said the bill also takes aim at the Biden administration's use of the Department of Homeland Security parole channel for Palestinians. Biden used the pipeline to resettle 100,000 Afghans in the aftermath of his 2021 withdrawal from the Asian country. DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas said in November 2021 that not all of the Afghans were given interviews.

That's a situation the Republicans are looking to avoid a second time.

"At a time when the threat of terrorism is not only grotesquely on display but being encouraged and justified, it is critical that we do our best to ensure the security of our nation," Ogles said.

Israel warned 1.1 million Palestinians living in northern Gaza to evacuate as it apparently prepares to enter the next stage of its retribution against Hamas over the attacks that have left more than 1,300 Israelis dead.



 

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


