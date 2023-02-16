Ventry — Trump Is Tested: That Matters

Our nation is facing multiple major crises.

President Joe Biden’s leadership has been a series of unmitigated disasters and failures.

Each follows right on the heels of the other, with seemingly no let up.

Right here at home, Americans bear the burden of the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats' reckless spending.

This fuels inflation which has hit 40 year highs.

But what does this really mean?

The average American is paying much more for gas and groceries.

Crime is skyrocketing in our cities: from San Francisco to New York.

Violent crime is spiking in those cities, and others, causing many people to feel unsafe.

The border is a clear humanitarian and national security crisis, with record border crossings happening on a regular basis.

The world is less safe under the leadership of Joe Biden.

Afghanistan was toppled by the Taliban; 13 heroic American service members lost their lives. China's aggression continues, best exemplified by sending a spy balloon directly into our airspace.

Vladimir Putin has ramped up against U.S. interests, invading Ukraine under Joe Biden’s watch.

North Korea is ramping up their missile program.

All of these scenarios mean if Republicans are going to defeat Joe Biden in 2024 they need to nominate someone who is tested and can win.

Donald John Trump is the most qualified Republican for the nomination.

He has done the job and has a proven track record of strong conservative governance.

He is also defeating Joe Biden handily in recent polling.

ABC News has Trump winning: 48-45.

The last thing the GOP needs to do is nominate another untested candidate who says the right things, but when they get to Washington, D.C., caves to the pressure of the left and regime media.

Many politicians use the line that they will be ready for the presidency on "Day One."

However, only Trump can actually be ready on that day because he has done the job.

We've seen this movie before.

Politicians run for elected office and make lofty promises.

Then when it matters most, they do not deliver.

The Republican Party has moved past Bush, McCain, and Romney politics, which refuses to engage in the big fights.

Donald Trump, as candidate and president, taught Republicans how to fight and win.

Foreign leaders respected and feared him.

Recall, he decimated ISIS and killed Iran's Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

North Korea was forced to come to the table on nuclear weapons.

Donald Trump tore up the infamous Iran Deal (the Joint Plan of Action, or JCPOA).

He slapped tariffs on China for ripping us off, and moved our embassy to Jerusalem just as he had promised during the campaign.

Under his presidency, Russia never invaded Ukraine, the Taliban did not overtake Afghanistan, the border was much more secure, and our economy was red hot.

Now, compare the Biden economy to the Trump economy.

It's no contest: people were better off financially under our nation's 45th president.

For conservatives, he appointed three U.S. Supreme Court Justices, a feat none of his Republican predecessors accomplished.

The judges Trump appointed were strong constitutional conservatives, not disappointments like Justice David Souter or Justice John Roberts, Jr.

On the federal circuit courts, he reshaped the federal judiciary, appointing 54 circuit judges in four years. For context, it took President Barack Obama eight years to appoint 55 circuit judges.

Not only is Trump defeating all of his likely challengers for the Republican nomination by double digits, he matches up the strongest against Joe Biden.

Many of his likely challengers even owe their rise to Trump.

Gov. Ron Desantis, R-Fla., was the underdog against Adam Putnam for governor in the primary until Trump endorsed him.

Former South Carolina governor and U.S. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was given opportunities on the national stage because Trump picked her for the U.N. spot.

Mike Pence was elevated to vice president from being an arguably unknown governor.

Mike Pompeo went from Kansas congressman to CIA director and secretary of state —thanks to Mr. Trump.

Just like 2016, many very talented political figures thought they could defeat the author of "The Art of the Deal."

He is in an even stronger position this time around.

With a proven track record of conservative governance, from appointing Supreme Court Justices, to fueling a strong economy and foreign policy, he is the only Republican candidate (who more than ptoved during his presidency) that he will not back down to the left, the media, Congressional Democrats, and foreign leaders.

He is our nation's best choice. Without exception.

Garrett Ventry is a Republican policy and communications consultant. He was previously chief of staff for Rep. Ken Buck and senior communications adviser for the Senate Judiciary Committee under Chairman Chuck Grassley.