White House Says It Fired NTSB Official Over Shaky Behavior

Monday, 09 March 2026 11:07 AM EDT

The White House on Monday said it fired National Transportation Safety Board member Todd Inman after receiving reports of inappropriate behavior and failing to attend meetings.

White House spokesman Kush Desai said Inman was lawfully removed from the NTSB "after receiving highly concerning reports of inappropriate alcohol use on the job, harassment of staff, misuse of government resources, and failure to attend at least half of NTSB meetings."

Inman denied the allegations made in the White House statement.

"It has become increasingly obvious this action was a political hit job. While not my original intent I look forward to defending my reputation through all legal means possible," Inman said in a statement. 

