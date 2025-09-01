GOP Hits Sen. Susan Collins Opponent as 'Anti-Israel'

The National Republican Senatorial Committee on Monday slapped Maine oyster farmer Graham Platner, a Democrat who aims to unseat GOP Sen. Susan Collins in 2026, as "radical" and "anti-Israel."

Platner, a Marine veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars who owns Waukeag Neck Oyster Co., appeared at a campaign rally with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over the weekend, where Sanders endorsed the oysterman for his first public office run.

"Our country is at a critical juncture," Sanders said in a statement. "We have more income and wealth inequality than ever before. Our healthcare system is failing. We need senators in Washington who are prepared to take on the billionaire class and fight for working people. That is why I am proud to endorse Graham Platner for U.S. Senate."

In a press release following the rally, NRSC Regional press secretary Samantha Cantrell wrote: "No matter which party is in power, Susan Collins has a proven record of putting Mainers first, by crafting legislation to protect their Social Security and support small businesses. Graham Platner, on the other hand, is spending his time cozying up to Bernie Sanders and championing his radical, anti-Israel agenda."

The release also notes that Platner has said he would never receive an endorsement from the pro-Israel American-Israel Public Affairs Committee and said he would vote in support of a bill that would end U.S. aid to Israel.