Northwestern Finalizing Deal With White House

Northwestern University is finalizing a settlement with the White House that would see the Chicago-based school paying a $75 million fine, three people told The New York Times.

The Times reported that paying the fine would allow Northwestern to regain hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding.

"We look forward to announcing a final agreement soon that will ensure all students have equal learning opportunities, hiring and admissions decisions are merit-based, and the university once again prioritizes truth seeking and academic excellence," Madi Biedermann, a spokeswoman for the Education Department, told the Times.

Northwestern faced criticism for inadequately addressing antisemitism on campus, and University President Michael Schill announced his resignation in September.

Lawmakers argued that campus protests against the war in Gaza created an unsafe environment, and advocacy groups, including the Anti-Defamation League and the Brandeis Center, called for Schill to resign after he engaged in negotiations with demonstrators.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration froze $790 million in research funding for the school, which was forced to eliminate 425 jobs.

Interim President Harry Bienen said he wanted to reach a settlement with the government as long as it didn't hinder "the autonomy of the university."

Last month, the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a lawsuit against Northwestern alleging that the private school's mandatory antisemitism bias training program violates federal civil rights law.

Some 300 students at the school, who declined to watch the bias training video, were reportedly unable to register for classes.

Other universities have paid large settlements to the White House, including Columbia University paying $200 million to the Treasury Department while Brown University agreed to spend $50 million on state workforce programs.

Cornell University reached a $60 million settlement with the Trump administration that included cash payments to the government and investments in agricultural research programs.

The University of Pennsylvania and University of Virginia also reached settlements with the Trump administration that did not involve any financial compensation.

