N.C. Dem Official Resigns After Charged in Trump Signs Theft

A Democratic Party chairman in Moore County, North Carolina, resigned Thursday after he was arrested and charged with stealing roadside signs supporting former President Donald Trump, reported the Sandhills Sentinel.

Lowell Simon, who is also running for a North Carolina House seat in November, was arrested on Oct. 10 for allegedly removing the signs. His court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30.

"While we appreciate the hard work and dedication he has shown to the Democratic Party and the community, the Moore County Democratic Party cannot and will not condone the tampering of political signs or any other illegal activity," the Moore County Democratic Party said in a post on Facebook.

"Mr. Simon has offered an apology for his actions, as well as his resignation, both of which have been accepted by the MCDP."

The Moore County Sheriff's Office said Simon was removing signs along Seven Lakes Drive at approximately 5:25 p.m.

"The deputy, who was responding to an unrelated call at the time, later followed up at Simon's residence, where the signs were found in his vehicle," according to the office. "Simon admitted to removing the signs, which were then recovered and returned to their original owner."