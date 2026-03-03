WATCH TV LIVE

Roy Cooper, Michael Whatley Clinch N.C. Senate Nods, Setting Up High-Stakes Fall Fight

Tuesday, 03 March 2026 08:53 PM EST

Former Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper and ex-Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley each won their party’s U.S. Senate nominations in North Carolina on Tuesday, setting the bout for a fall campaign that could determine control of the chamber. This, according to Newsmax and AP.

Whatley and Cooper were victorious in their respective primary elections over crowded fields seeking the seat being vacated by Thom Tillis, who chose last June not to seek a third term. The two announced their candidacies weeks later and had been essentially ignoring intraparty rivals and their respective sides, going after each other almost daily.

Cooper’s race entry brought optimism to Democrats aiming to take back the Senate this year with a net gain of four seats. Democrats view the most likely path as winning in North Carolina, Maine, Alaska and Ohio. With Cooper, Democrats have a popular two-term governor who served 24 consecutive years in statewide office.

Whatley, who is also a former state GOP chairman, entered the race when President Donald Trump endorsed him after Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, declined to run. Donald Trump won North Carolina in all three of his presidential elections.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


