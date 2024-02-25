×
Tags: nikki haley | donor | 2024 elections | koch

Koch-Backed Group Drops Financial Backing for Haley

By    |   Sunday, 25 February 2024 07:14 PM EST

Americans for Prosperity Action, the conservative network championed by entrepreneur Charles Koch, is pausing its financial backing of GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley in the wake of Haley's recent defeat to former President Donald Trump in the primary in South Carolina, her home state, CNBC reports.

While Americans for Prosperity Action continues to stand behind Haley's candidacy for the presidency, it will now offer its support solely through vocal endorsement rather than financial contributions, according to the group.

"Given the challenges in the primary states ahead, we don't believe any outside group can make a material difference to widen her path to victory," AFP Action CEO Emily Seidel wrote in a staff email. "And so while we will continue to endorse her, we will focus our resources where we can make the difference."

The move represents another setback for Haley, who has faced a series of challenges since the onset of the election year. In addition to this decision, billionaire Reid Hoffman has also ceased funding Haley's presidential aspirations.

Haley has vowed to continue her campaign through Super Tuesday on March 5. Her team maintains that the withdrawal of financial support from Americans for Prosperity Action has not altered their strategic calculations.

"AFP is a great organization and ally in the fight for freedom and conservative government. We thank them for their tremendous help in this race," Haley's campaign wrote in a statement. "Our fight continues, and with more than $1 million coming in from grassroots conservatives in just the last 24 hours, we have plenty of fuel to keep going. We have a country to save."

Americans for Prosperity Action intends to focus its resources on supporting Republican candidates at the congressional level. The organization has already endorsed a slate of candidates for Senate and House seats, redirecting its efforts to where they can make the most impact in advancing conservative principles.

"With the South Carolina presidential primary this weekend and the Senate engagement really heating up," Seidel's email said. "It's time to take stock of where we are and — as we always do — make sure we're optimizing our resources."

Jack Gournell

Jack Gournell, a Newsmax general assignment writer and editor, covering news, politics, media, and culture. He has over 35 years of experience in journalism.

Politics
Sunday, 25 February 2024 07:14 PM
