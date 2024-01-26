Team Haley Touts Fundraising, Taunts Trump Over 'Scheme'

The team for GOP White House contender Nikki Haley is reportedly touting a multi-million fundraising haul — taunting former President Donald Trump that his "scheme blew up in his face."

"The Nikki Haley for President campaign announced a $2.6 million fundraising haul since New Hampshire polls closed on Tuesday, Jan. 23," Haley's campaign team announced, the Independent Journal Review reported.

"That includes $1.2 million raised from small dollar and digital donations after Trump's unhinged pledge to 'permanently bar' any individual who contributed to Haley's campaign," it added.

Haley spokesperson AnnMarie Graham-Barnes blasted "Donald Trump's threats," and said the election choice is "personal vendettas or real conservative leadership," IJR reported.

"Trump's scheme blew up in his face. The contributions to the Haley campaign are pouring in — proof that people are sick of the drama and are rallying behind Nikki's vision for a strong and proud America," Graham-Barnes added.

Trump has threatened to blacklist Haley donors. He's dubbed his opponent "birdbrain."

"Anybody that makes a 'Contribution' to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp," Trump stated, IJR reported.