GOP Rep. LaLota: Republican Tax Bill Is 'Dead'

Rep. Nick LaLota said his party's proposed tax bill is "dead" as currently written and questioned the motives of the Republican's primary tax writer.

"The bill is dead effectively on the floor," the New York Republican told reporters Monday. The 389-page tax bill released by the House Ways and Means Committee is the critical component of an anticipated bigger bill designed to encapsulate key policies of President Donald Trump's agenda.

On Monday, LaLota and a group of Republicans from New York, California, and New Jersey promised to block the GOP's proposed tax bill unless the bill increased the current $10,000 cap of SALT deductions. The SALT (state and local tax) deduction cap limits the itemized deductions an individual can claim from state and local taxes.

LaLota said that House Ways and Means committee chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., was acting in "bad faith in presenting a bill that - doesn't even come close to earning our vote." Monday's tax bill had increased the SALT cap to $30,000 and gave new income limits for the increased deductions, yet LaLota and his fellow GOP dissenters say it doesn't go far enough. "Still a hell no," LaLota said.

"The SALT Caucus summarily rejected 30k a few days ago, and yet the chairman presented 30k in the meeting," said LaLota, adding that the SALT Republicans on the call rebutted the proposal. "I was disappointed that the committee chairman insulted us with fake numbers and fault conclusions." The coalition of Republican moderates had requested a deduction cap of $62,000 for single filers and $124,000 for joint filers.

LaLota's threat shows a widened chasm between the various factions of the GOP where House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., can only afford three defections and still keep Trump 's goal of a "big beautiful bill" together.