Several NFL Teams Pay Tribute to Kirk

Eight NFL teams on Sunday paid tribute to deceased conservative leader Charlie Kirk, including the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans, reported USA Today.

Kirk, 31, died Wednesday after being shot in the neck during a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem.

The NFL held a moment of silence Thursday before the Green Bay Packers' game against the Washington Commanders, a decision the league made.

"It's up to the clubs for this Sunday's games," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

"There have been a variety of moments of silence and tributes in-stadium and on-air in all games or a game immediately following events that rise to a national level. Clubs also often hold moments following a tragic event that affects their community.

"There have been moments following school shootings or an attack on a house of worship such as the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018. There also have been moments following major international incidents such as Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023 and weather-related incidents such as major hurricanes and fires."

Tyler Robinson, 22, has been identified as Kirk's alleged assassin. He is expected to be charged with aggravated murder.