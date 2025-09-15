WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nfl | kirk | tribute

Several NFL Teams Pay Tribute to Kirk

By    |   Monday, 15 September 2025 12:12 PM EDT

Eight NFL teams on Sunday paid tribute to deceased conservative leader Charlie Kirk, including the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans, reported USA Today

Kirk, 31, died Wednesday after being shot in the neck during a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem.

The NFL held a moment of silence Thursday before the Green Bay Packers' game against the Washington Commanders, a decision the league made.

"It's up to the clubs for this Sunday's games," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

"There have been a variety of moments of silence and tributes in-stadium and on-air in all games or a game immediately following events that rise to a national level. Clubs also often hold moments following a tragic event that affects their community.

"There have been moments following school shootings or an attack on a house of worship such as the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018. There also have been moments following major international incidents such as Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023 and weather-related incidents such as major hurricanes and fires."

Tyler Robinson, 22, has been identified as Kirk's alleged assassin. He is expected to be charged with aggravated murder.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Eight NFL teams on Sunday paid tribute to deceased conservative leader Charlie Kirk, including the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans.
nfl, kirk, tribute
213
2025-12-15
Monday, 15 September 2025 12:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved