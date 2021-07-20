New Mexico Lawmaker Denied Communion After Pro-Abortion Vote

A New Mexico state senator was denied Holy Communion at his Roman Catholic church after voting in support of a pro-abortion bill.

"I was denied communion last night by the Catholic bishop here in Las Cruces and based on my political office," Democrat state Sen. Joe Cervantes tweeted Saturday.

"My new parish priest has indicated he will do the same after the last was run off. Please pray for church authorities as Catholicism transitions under Pope Francis."

On Monday, Cervantes explained he was denied receiving communion after he voted in favor of a pro-abortion bill that was signed into law. It repealed a 1969 state law criminalizing abortions.

"Since voting to eliminate an unconstitutional and never used New Mexico law, which would imprison women for abortion, some new clergy have decided I am unwelcome at their communion," Cervantes said in a statement.

"While I ordinarily prefer to practice my faith privately with my family, I felt it necessary to address those who would politicize, and thereby belittle, the promises of the Eucharist."

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voted last month to draft a document on the meaning of the Eucharist. The statement might admonish Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who support a woman's right to abortion despite opposing the practice personally.

The decision, vehemently opposed by a minority of bishops, came despite appeals from the Vatican for a more cautious and collegial approach to the divisive issue.

The 60-year-old Cervantes, a state senator since 2013, argued he did not vote in favor of the bill to "advocate abortion," but "to reject the imprisonment of women as a solution to anything."

"I wanted to encourage values based on inclusivity, understanding, forgiveness and compassion, which are the core of Christ's teachings," Cervantes said.

Christopher Velasquez, director of communications for the Diocese of Las Cruces, told the Catholic News Agency that Cervantes being denied Holy Communion "did not happen on the spur of the moment."

Velasquez said multiple church officials had attempted to contact Cervantes about his support for the bill ahead of him being denied communion.

"Bishop [Peter] Baldacchino did not receive a response from the senator," Velasquez said. "[Cervantes] was contacted multiple times prior, letting him know that if he voted for Senate Bill 10, he should not present himself for Communion."

Cervantes said he has actively participated in his parish church for 50 years.

"Jesus set the table for our communion, and shared bread and wine with all of his disciples without passing judgment on their fitness," Cervantes said in ending his statement. "I appreciate those in the clergy of my church who closely follow Christ’s example, and who do not belittle the Eucharist in politics."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.