N.J. Gov.-Elect Sherrill Resigns US House Seat

By    |   Friday, 21 November 2025 08:54 AM EST

New Jersey Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill has resigned from the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sherrill, who represented New Jersey's 11th District, sent a letter on Tuesday to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to say she informed Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., of her resignation.

Sherrill's resignation took effect Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

"It has been an honor to serve the residents of the 11th Congressional District since 2019. I've been proud to fight for our communities, getting shovels in the ground for the Gateway Tunnel project, slashing through red tape on critical flood mitigation projects, protecting Picatinny Arsenal's Mission, and funding community projects that support our students, infrastructure, and public safety," she said in her letter to Murphy, the New Jersey Monitor reported.

Sherrill defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the governor's race on Nov. 4.

In the current Congress, she served on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.

Republicans now hold a 219-213 House majority with two vacancies.

