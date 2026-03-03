Trever Nehls Wins GOP Primary in Texas' 22nd Congressional District

Trever Nehls won the Republican primary Tuesday for Texas' 22nd Congressional District, seeking to replace his twin Troy, who had represented the district since 2021.

Newsmax and DecisionDesk HQ called the race for Trever Nehls.

Nehls, a former Fort Bend County Precinct 4 constable, defeated Republican opponent Rebecca Clark in the primary for the suburban Houston-area district represented by Troy Nehls, who is not seeking reelection, according to election information compiled by Ballotpedia.

Texas’ 22nd Congressional District covers portions of the Houston metropolitan area, including much of Fort Bend County along with parts of Brazoria and Harris counties, according to district information published by the Texas Secretary of State and congressional records.

Trever Nehls was constable for Fort Bend County Precinct 4 from 2013 to 2020 and previously worked as a sergeant with the Sugar Land Police Department, according to candidate background information compiled by Ballotpedia. He also served more than three decades in the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring with the rank of colonel after deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, according to public biographical records.

During the campaign, Nehls emphasized his law enforcement and military background while backing tougher border security policies and other conservative priorities aligned with President Donald Trump.

Troy Nehls endorsed his brother after announcing he would step aside from Congress. He previously served as sheriff of Fort Bend County, according to congressional records.

Trever Nehls will advance to the general election on Nov. 3. and likely will face Marquette Greene-Scott, who had a wide lead over two other candidates in the Democrat primary with 34.3% of the votes reported.