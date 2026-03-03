WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nehls | tecas

Trever Nehls Wins GOP Primary in Texas' 22nd Congressional District

Trever Nehls Wins GOP Primary in Texas' 22nd Congressional District
(AP)

Tuesday, 03 March 2026 09:50 PM EST

Trever Nehls won the Republican primary Tuesday for Texas' 22nd Congressional District, seeking to replace his twin Troy, who had represented the district since 2021.

Newsmax and DecisionDesk HQ called the race for Trever Nehls. 

Nehls, a former Fort Bend County Precinct 4 constable, defeated Republican opponent Rebecca Clark in the primary for the suburban Houston-area district represented by Troy Nehls, who is not seeking reelection, according to election information compiled by Ballotpedia.

Texas’ 22nd Congressional District covers portions of the Houston metropolitan area, including much of Fort Bend County along with parts of Brazoria and Harris counties, according to district information published by the Texas Secretary of State and congressional records.

Trever Nehls was constable for Fort Bend County Precinct 4 from 2013 to 2020 and previously worked as a sergeant with the Sugar Land Police Department, according to candidate background information compiled by Ballotpedia. He also served more than three decades in the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring with the rank of colonel after deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, according to public biographical records.

During the campaign, Nehls emphasized his law enforcement and military background while backing tougher border security policies and other conservative priorities aligned with President Donald Trump.

Troy Nehls endorsed his brother after announcing he would step aside from Congress. He previously served as sheriff of Fort Bend County, according to congressional records.

Trever Nehls will advance to the general election on Nov. 3. and likely will face Marquette Greene-Scott, who had a wide lead over two other candidates in the Democrat primary with 34.3% of the votes reported.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Trever Nehls won the Republican nomination Tuesday for the U.S. House seat in Texas' 22nd Congressional District, according to various wire and local media reports.Nehls, a former Fort Bend County Precinct 4 constable, defeated Republican opponent Rebecca Clark in the GOP...
nehls, tecas
263
2026-50-03
Tuesday, 03 March 2026 09:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved