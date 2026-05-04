Nebraska Democrats Back Candidate Planning to Exit Race

Nebraska Democratic Party leaders reportedly are encouraging voters to back a U.S. Senate primary candidate who plans to drop out of the general election to support an independent candidate backed by progressives, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Cindy Burbank is running in the state's Democratic primary with the stated intention of clearing the path for independent Dan Osborn to oppose incumbent Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., in November.

An independent likely would stand a better chance than a Democrat of defeating Ricketts in the solid red Cornhusker State.

Burbank has acknowledged the strategy, saying on her campaign website that Osborn "deserves a fair shot against Ricketts" and indicating she would drop out if she wins the nomination to back him in the general election.

Osborn, whom Republicans describe as a phony independent, is using the Democrat fundraising platform ActBlue and is supported by prominent leftist figures.

An October FEC report showed Osborn accepted a $2,000 donation from Warren and another $2,000 donation from Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

Osborn appeared to acknowledge the unusual electoral setup in a recent X post, reminding voters he will not appear on the primary ballot and encouraging participation in the Democrat contest rather than write-in efforts.

The controversy has unfolded alongside legal battles over ballot access.

Burbank was initially removed from the ballot by Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who argued she was not a "good-faith" candidate.

However, the Nebraska Supreme Court reinstated her candidacy, ruling that objections were filed too late under state law, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

That decision did not resolve questions about candidate intent, leaving critics to raise concerns about whether Burbank's campaign is designed primarily to benefit Osborn in the general election.

Further scrutiny has come from reports that Burbank paid the filing fee for a third-party candidate in the race, an unusual move that has fueled allegations of coordinated political maneuvering, the Nebraska Examiner reported in March.

Meanwhile, Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb has endorsed both Osborn and Burbank and has declined to disavow the strategy.

Republicans, who are trying to retain a Senate majority, say that support underscores a broader effort to consolidate opposition to Ricketts.

Ricketts, who is expected to secure the GOP nomination, has also criticized Osborn's campaign, noting that a significant share of his funding comes from out-of-state donors.

In an X post last month, Ricketts said the fundraising pattern shows Osborn would prioritize "California values" over Nebraska's interests.

The Democratic primary, set for May 12, could play a decisive role in shaping the general election.

Burbank will face fellow Democrat William Forbes, while Osborn continues to gather signatures to secure a spot on the November ballot as a registered nonpartisan.