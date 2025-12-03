GOP Leaders Delay Pentagon Bill Amid Snags

Congressional Republican leaders delayed the final text of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, originally expected on Thursday, citing last-minute fights over housing, China investment restrictions, and fertility coverage for troops.

The stalled timetable raises the risk that the Pentagon bill may not clear Congress before the year's end, marking a serious setback for the must-pass defense measure.

Lawmakers from both chambers acknowledged on Wednesday that the bill remains unfinished, as intraparty disputes and White House pressure complicate final negotiations.

The central flashpoint is whether to attach the Senate's Renewing Opportunity in the American Dream to Housing Act, or ROAD to Housing Act, to the bill.

The administration-backed measure is aimed at alleviating housing costs.

President Donald Trump has urged inclusion of the housing proposal, contending it would resonate with voters ahead of next year's midterm elections.

But the plan faces opposition from a key Republican: Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., chair of the House Financial Services Committee, who said his panel has not reviewed any text and could not support its inclusion without proper oversight.

"Given our conference has not seen any text, it's unclear how we could support its inclusion in the NDAA," Hill said.

In addition to housing, GOP leaders are wrestling with whether to include proposed restrictions on U.S. investments in China, a measure with national-security implications that also touches on economic and business concerns.

Another major sticking point is a proposal to expand fertility benefits under the Pentagon's TRICARE plan, including in vitro fertilization for military families.

The benefit is part of both the House and Senate drafts, but some Republicans worry the provision could be at odds with pro-life principles.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., expressed conditional support, backing IVF access "when sufficient pro-life protections are in place."

The delay comes despite both the House and Senate Armed Services committees having completed their work on the bill.

The outstanding disagreements lie largely outside traditional Pentagon policy, underscoring how the bill increasingly serves as a vehicle for broader legislative agendas.

One early casualty of the delay was a proposed moratorium on state-level artificial intelligence laws. The measure — backed by some Republicans, including House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La. — was dropped after it failed to win enough support.

With the final text now expected "by the end of the weekend," according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, the narrow GOP House majority may find it challenging to marshal enough support if the contentious add-ons remain.

The NDAA has long been considered one of the few annual legislative must-passes, typically passing Congress with broad bipartisan support.