Rice: NATO, Pres. Zelenskyy Should Both Win Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Prizes in Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, and Economic Sciences are awarded to Nobel laureates in Stockholm, Sweden, while only the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo, Norway.

This distinction is noteworthy, especially given the current situation in Europe, where the largest war in Europe in 78 years rages.

The reason for the distinction is that Alfred Nobel, in his will, specified that Swedish institutions would award the prizes, except for the Peace Prize, which would be decided by a committee of five people elected by the Norwegian Parliament.

Although Norway and Sweden were united during Nobel's lifetime, it's still unclear why he chose Norway to award the Peace Prize.

Since 1901, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to 110 individuals and 30 organizations.

Typically, it's awarded to a singular individual or organization that promotes peace, such as Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, or the United Nations.

However, six times it has been awarded to both an individual and an organization with similar causes or missions.

Therefore, the precedent has been set to consider a combination of an individual and an organization for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's leadership in rallying the free world and defending the West from further aggression makes him a worthy contender for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Of note: As president of the American University Kyiv, this writer is qualified to nominate the Ukrainian president for a Nobel Peace Prize, and thus has done so.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has played a crucial role in defending his country against Russian aggression. Additionally, his efforts have inspired the world to stand in solidarity with Ukraine in the face of this threat.

The committee of five members of the Norwegian Parliament responsible for selecting the Nobel Peace Prize laureate should also recognize the crucial role NATO has played in maintaining peace in Europe for the past 74 years.

Norway was one of the eight founding member countries of NATO in 1949, which has now grown to 30 members, and soon to be 32 with Sweden and Finland's imminent membership.

NATO is a defensive alliance formed primarily to deter Russian/Soviet aggression.

It has been highly successful in maintaining peace for over seven decades, and no NATO country has been attacked by the Soviet Union or the Russian Federation.

However, the success of NATO has not stopped the aggressive nature of the Soviet Union and the Russian Federation, as evidenced by their attacks against various countries.

Despite this, NATO has remained peaceful throughout its existence.

NATO's success in preventing war and maintaining peace for years makes it a worthy contender for the Nobel Peace Prize, yet the organization has never received the award.

The criteria for the Peace Prize are "fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses."

Although NATO is a defensive standing army, increasing in strength, it embodies the spirit of the Peace Prize by promoting fraternity between nations and maintaining peace.

Therefore, both President Zelenskyy and NATO would be deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022.

Alfred Nobel believed in deterrence, contending that his factories would end war sooner than peace congresses.

He also believed in reducing standing armies and armaments but recognized that armament would still be necessary for security.

By forming NATO, with standardized training, equipment, and doctrine, NATO has allowed many countries to appear as one, increasing efficiencies, reducing supply chain issues, and reducing the size of individual standing armies.

NATO has held the peace in most of Europe for 74 years, and President Zelenskyy's efforts have been instrumental in defending Ukraine and promoting peace in the region.

Taken together, they are mutually deserving and inextricably linked to the future peace in Europe, and both should be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022.

Dan Rice has been a special adviser to Ukraine commander in chief armed forces, and president Thayer Leadership at West Point. He currently serves as president of American University in Kyiv.