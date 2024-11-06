WATCH TV LIVE

Former Speaker Pelosi Reelected to 19th Term

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (Robyn Beck/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 November 2024 12:46 AM EST

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., won reelection Tuesday night for a 19th term representing California's 11th congressional district.

Decision Desk HQ declared Pelosi, 83, the first female House speaker and longtime Democrat House leader, the winner against Republican challenger Bruce Lou.

Pelosi reportedly played a key role in efforts to pressure President Joe Biden to withdraw his candidacy for reelection, placing Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the party's ticket.

Pelosi represents a district that encompasses most of San Francisco. She was first elected in 1987 before serving two terms as speaker between 2007-2011 and 2019-2023.

She led House Democrats for two decades before standing down as leader after Republicans took control of the House after the 2022 midterms.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

