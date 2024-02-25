Rep. Mace: WH Has Yet to Define 'Mission in Ukraine'

The White House has yet to define "our mission in Ukraine," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said Sunday.

Mace told "Fox News Sunday" that she wants the United States to focus on border security before continuing its support to Ukraine.

"The one thing that you did not hear [national security adviser] Jake Sullivan or [President] Joe Biden say today or really ever is defining our mission in Ukraine," she said. "They have yet to define that mission. They have yet to set the strategy. And they have yet to articulate how are we going to get out of this situation when every dollar we have is given to their country, and it is or is not successful. How do we get out of this?

"And you haven't heard that defined to the American people. You certainly haven't heard that defined to Congress. If we had the answer, we'd be talking about it; and perhaps there'd be more support for it."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., rejected a Senate bill earlier this month that included aid to Ukraine because of its lack of border security.

Mace emphasized the need for border security over passing Ukraine aid.

"[T]he last thing I want to say is that this administration is putting the borders of other nations first rather than our own. Before anything else happens with Ukraine and U.S. funding for Ukraine, I want to know ... what we are doing about invasion and our national security at our southern border. That should be the No. 1 priority of Joe Biden and this administration, full stop," she said.