Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Not Running for President'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced her retirement, which came just days after she qualified for a congressional pension, but she remained in the headlines for what she called a debunked report that she had weighed a 2028 presidential primary run.

She said she had weighed running, but only to dismiss the talk as unserious, she says.

"TIME claims 'sources' told them I'm running for President in 2028, which means this is a complete lie and they made it up because they can't even quote the names of the people who they claim said it," Greene wrote in an X post Sunday, a day after Time magazine reported she had weighed running.

"That's not journalism, it's called lying," Greene continued in her X post, admitting that her weighing talk of running was a joke and not seriously considered. "I'm not running for President and never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it.

"If you fell for those headlines, you're still being lulled everyday into psychosis by the Political Industrial Complex that always has an agenda when it does something like this."

As of Jan. 5, 2026, Greene will have served for five years and three days.

But she continued to debunk any talk she would be a presidential candidate, saying the work would be too much.

"Running for President requires traveling all over the country, begging for donations all day everyday to raise hundreds of millions of dollars, arguing political talking points everyday to the point of exhaustion, destroying your health and having no personal life in order to attempt to get enough votes to become President all to go to work into a system that refuses to fix any of America's problems," Greene added in her post.

"The fact that I'd have to go through all that but would be totally blocked from truly fixing anything is exactly why I would never do it."

Greene added that she is too principled for political sausage-making with people she says she can never negotiate with.

"And most importantly, I'm not the kind of person who is willing to make the deals that must be made in order to be allowed to have the title," she continued.

"Again, I'm not motivated by power and titles.

"The Political Industrial Complex has destroyed our country and will never allow someone like me or you to rise to power and actually solve the crises that plague all of us.

"That would go against its business model."

Greene then took aim at the social media trolls engaging in political rhetoric and vitriol even she has admitted on "The View" must end.

"Instead of swallowing lies that you are spoon fed and parroting attack phrases against me in your comments, you all should open your eyes and focus on real actions and what is actually happening to our country," her 454-word X post continued.

"Are you happy with $38 trillion in debt and the fact that it will only drastically get higher?

"Are you happy that Social Security won't be able to pay full benefits starting in 2033 and most of us will never receive any benefits at all?

"Are you happy that Democrats created our healthcare crisis with Obamacare and tax credits and Republicans refuse to fix it?

"Are you happy about paying taxes on literally everything and being one of highest taxed people on Earth?

"Are you worried we might be invaded one day and ignoring the fact that our government already allowed us to be invaded not only through our southern border but also by constantly handing out legal visas that steal your jobs?

"Are you afraid we might go to war but ignore that fact that our government already sent us to war to fight for foreign countries and cause not our own for decades already?"

Finishing with a bit of an homage to President Donald Trump's "Save America" campaign, Greene suggested she and Americans should drop the hate-filled political zealotry and "save themselves."

"If you all are still fighting each other about the shiny objects the Political Industrial Complex blinds you with everyday and not paying attention to the damage that has been done, and is still being done, then Americans will never join together to save themselves," her post concluded.