Report: Russian Police Detain More Than 1,700 Anti-War Protesters

More than 1,700 people in Russia participating in protests against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine have been arrested by police, according to OVD-Info, a Russia-based human rights organization that tracks political arrests.

At least 940 people were detained in Moscow and demonstrators were reportedly beaten by security forces, according to the group.

Shocked Russians turned out by the thousands Thursday to decry their country's invasion of Ukraine as emotional calls for protests grew on social media.

Hundreds of posts came pouring in condemning Moscow's most aggressive actions since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Putin called the attack a "special military operation" to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine from "genocide" — a false claim the U.S. had predicted would be a pretext for invasion, and which many Russians roundly rejected.

President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia, including export blocks on technology and on Russian banks and "corrupt billionaires" and their families who are close to the Kremlin.

The U.S. also went after individuals in Belarus for their role in facilitating the Russian attack.

Biden also announced a new deployment of ground and air forces to NATO's eastern flank, though reiterated U.S. troops would not engage in direct conflict in Ukraine.

"Putin's actions betray a sinister vision for the future of our world, one where nations take what they want by force," said Biden.

He also declared the Russian president's actions would "end up costing Russia dearly, economically and strategically."

As sirens blasted in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, and large explosions were heard there and in other cities, Russians were signing open letters and online petitions demanding the Kremlin halt the assault, which the Ukrainian health minister said had killed at least 57 Ukrainians and wounded dozens more.

Russian forces began their attack on Thursday morning. Putin also warned of further bloodshed unless Ukrainian forces lay down their arms.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.