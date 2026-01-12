Sen. Moreno Frames ACA Subsidies as America First

Freshman Sen. Bernie Moreno is emerging as a key player in Senate talks to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, arguing the policy fits squarely within President Donald Trump's America First agenda, Politico reported Monday.

The Ohio Republican is part of a bipartisan group of roughly a dozen senators negotiating a two-year extension of enhanced Obamacare tax credits that expired Jan. 1.

While most of the group consists of longtime bipartisan dealmakers, Moreno stands out as a MAGA-aligned newcomer who won his seat in 2024 by defeating Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown with a campaign focused heavily on border security and immigration.

Moreno said his involvement is driven by concern for Americans who could see higher healthcare costs following the lapse of the subsidies, which were expanded under former President Joe Biden.

"Putting America first means putting Americans first," Moreno told Politico. "People are being affected, and I want to help the people who need help."

Moreno's role is significant in part because of his close relationship with Trump, whose approval would be critical for any deal to gain traction among Republicans.

Moreno said he is keeping the White House and Senate leadership informed and hopes to secure support from a majority of the GOP conference.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., praised Moreno's efforts, calling him "whip-smart" and willing to engage across party lines to find common ground.

The talks center on reviving enhanced premium tax credits that previously let higher-income Americans qualify for subsidies.

Since the credits expired, eligibility has reverted to the ACA's original limits, excluding individuals earning more than 400% of the federal poverty level.

More than 500,000 Ohioans use the enhanced subsidies, according to analysts.

Under the Senate group's proposal, the subsidies would be extended for two years but tightened to address Republican concerns.

The framework includes a $5 monthly minimum premium payment and an income cap at 700% of the federal poverty level.

The second year would let enrollees receive subsidies through prefunded health savings accounts, an approach favored by Trump and many conservatives.

A major sticking point remains abortion. Republicans insist any extension must ensure subsidies cannot be used to fund abortions, while Democrats argue existing safeguards are sufficient.

Moreno said negotiators believe they are close to an agreement but cautioned that success is not guaranteed.

"Lawmakers are on the clock," he said. "Getting a deal is still an 'if.' Capital I, capital F."