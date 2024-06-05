WATCH TV LIVE

GOP's Downing to Face Dem Driscoll for Rep. Rosendale's Open House Seat

Wednesday, 05 June 2024 10:38 AM EDT

Montana voters selected nominees Tuesday night for an open House seat being vacated by conservative Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.

State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing won the Republican primary, while former state lawmaker and public service commissioner John Driscoll won the Democrat nomination.

Driscoll prevailed over three other Democrats seeking the nomination in Montana's 2nd Congressional District, but will face long odds in November.

The state's western House district, which includes the cities of Bozeman, Missoula, and Butte, is expected to be more competitive in the general election.

