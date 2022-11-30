GOP Senators Tell McConnell They'll Only Accept Short-Term Spending Bill

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and three other Republican senators delivered a letter to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., this week, reiterating the need for a short-term Continuing Resolution that only covers funding the federal government through early January — shortly after the GOP-controlled Congress convenes.

The other signatories of the Wednesday letter include: Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Mike Braun, R-Ind.

The GOP senators wrote: "The undersigned stand with the voters. We believe it would be both imprudent, and a reflection of poor leadership, for Republicans to ignore the will of the American people and rubber stamp an omnibus spending bill that funds ten more months of President Biden's agenda without any check on his reckless policies that have led to a 40-year high in inflation.

"Since taking office, President Biden has overseen a $4.8 trillion increase in the national deficit, costing the average American household an estimated $753 more a month. It should be up to the new Congress to set spending priorities for the remainder of this fiscal year."

The final excerpt reads: "Now is the time for Republicans to get serious about leading America towards a better future. The current Continuing Resolution funds the federal government through December 16, 2022.

"We must not accept anything other than a short-term Continuing Resolution that funds the federal government until shortly after the 118th Congress is sworn in. No additional spending, no additional policy priorities should be included. Any urgent items that require the Senate's attention should be considered separately and under their own terms."

On Tuesday, McConnell teased there was a "widespread agreement" among leadership in both parties to pass an omnibus spending package in December.

That prompted some pushback from conservatives, who would prefer a short-term measure over any large-scale spending packages.

On that same day, Senator Scott published an op-ed in the Washington Examiner, excoriating GOP leadership for potentially "caving" to Democrat spending demands.

"I ran for Senate leader because the current plan of routinely caving in and allowing Schumer and Biden to win must stop and because we must become a party with a plan to rescue America," Scott wrote.

The Florida senator added: "Everyone says compromise is crucial in Washington. That's fine. But it's about time we stop compromising our principles and start making the Democrats compromise theirs."