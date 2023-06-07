×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mitch mcconnell | pga tour | liv | saudi arabia | government

McConnell: PGA Tour, LIV Merger 'Not a Governmental Concern'

Wednesday, 07 June 2023 02:28 PM EDT

A merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is "not a governmental concern," U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday.

Tuesday's announcement of a partnership combining the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV into one unified commercial entity ended a year-long feud that had split the sport of professional golf.

McConnell, asked whether there should be congressional oversight of the merger, said: "I don't really have anything to say on that. It strikes me as not a governmental concern."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is "not a governmental concern," U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday.
mitch mcconnell, pga tour, liv, saudi arabia, government
82
2023-28-07
Wednesday, 07 June 2023 02:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved