McConnell Condemns Continued School Mask Mandates

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., blasted school mask mandates Monday, saying that numerous celebrities were spotted without masks on Sunday at the Super Bowl in Inglewood, California, while kids in the state's schools are still compelled to wear them.

''The only science that's changed in the last two weeks is the political science. Even as Democrats permit grown-ups to get back to normal, they're clinging on to their emergency powers over K-through-12 classrooms,'' McConnell said.

Celebrities seen without masks during NBC's Super Bowl coverage include LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Jay-Z.

''Here's the video of every celebrity without a mask during the Super Bowl. But every kid in California will have to be wearing them tomorrow in school. They must all be holding their breaths the entire game,'' Outkick.com's Clay Travis tweeted during the game.

''Americans who watched the Super Bowl saw rich celebrities having a grand time with hardly a mask in sight. But under Democrats' policies, first graders who watch that big plus party last night had to wake up this morning and cover their own faces ... to go to school,'' McConnell said.

''We've known ... that this variant is significantly milder. We've known for many months that the universally available vaccines reduce the odds of hospitalization or death down to the level of many routine risks that we all face constantly in our daily lives,'' he continued.

McConnell also said that ''for many months,'' people have known that vaccines help them reduce their risk of COVID-19 to a level that would allow them to return to normal life.