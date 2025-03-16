WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike rounds | donald trump | deportation | james boasberg | doj | tren de aragua

Sen. Rounds Voices Support for Deporting Gang Members

By    |   Sunday, 16 March 2025 10:23 PM EDT

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., gave his voice of support to President Donald Trump to deport violent illegal migrants from the United States while at the same time saying it should be done legally.

The senator's comments come as Trump on Saturday invoked the Alien Enemies Act, which grants the president sweeping authority to deport violent illegal migrants such as the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg issued an order Saturday temporarily blocking the deportations, but lawyers told him there were already two planes with immigrants in the air — one headed for El Salvador, the other for Honduras. Boasberg verbally ordered the planes be turned around, but they apparently were not and he did not include the directive in his written order.

Speaking with Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union," Rounds said of Tren de Aragua, "I can tell you that clearly these individuals should never have been in the United States to begin with. And the question is: Which laws are we using to get them back out?

"And whether or not the courts agree, that part will be determined by the courts. But in the meantime, I'm happy to see the president is following up with his promises that he is going to keep Americans safe."

In a court filing Sunday, the Department of Justice, which has appealed Boasberg's decision, said it would not use the Trump proclamation he blocked for further deportations if his decision is not overturned.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., gave his voice of support to President Donald Trump to deport violent illegal migrants from the United States while at the same time saying it should be done legally.
mike rounds, donald trump, deportation, james boasberg, doj, tren de aragua
260
2025-23-16
Sunday, 16 March 2025 10:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved