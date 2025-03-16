Sen. Rounds Voices Support for Deporting Gang Members

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., gave his voice of support to President Donald Trump to deport violent illegal migrants from the United States while at the same time saying it should be done legally.

The senator's comments come as Trump on Saturday invoked the Alien Enemies Act, which grants the president sweeping authority to deport violent illegal migrants such as the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg issued an order Saturday temporarily blocking the deportations, but lawyers told him there were already two planes with immigrants in the air — one headed for El Salvador, the other for Honduras. Boasberg verbally ordered the planes be turned around, but they apparently were not and he did not include the directive in his written order.

Speaking with Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union," Rounds said of Tren de Aragua, "I can tell you that clearly these individuals should never have been in the United States to begin with. And the question is: Which laws are we using to get them back out?

"And whether or not the courts agree, that part will be determined by the courts. But in the meantime, I'm happy to see the president is following up with his promises that he is going to keep Americans safe."

In a court filing Sunday, the Department of Justice, which has appealed Boasberg's decision, said it would not use the Trump proclamation he blocked for further deportations if his decision is not overturned.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.