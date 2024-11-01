Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, announced Friday he will be moderating a candidate forum the day before Republican senators will be electing their new conference leader.

The meeting, to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, will be open to members and members-elect with Lee framing it as a "family discussion" posting questions to Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas, John Thune of South Dakota, and Rick Scott of Florida, who are running to succeed current Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

"Each of the current candidates has agreed to participate, and should another candidate emerge, they will be given that same opportunity," Lee wrote.

In a letter to colleagues, Lee said he will not be participating in the questioning. Republicans intend to hold their leadership elections on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

"I will officiate the meeting only to ensure each senator is given an equal amount of time to engage in the conversation and to manage the order of the presentations and questions," Lee said.

Last month, Lee laid out a series of procedural modifications he would like to see a GOP majority implement in order to streamline a conservative agenda.

Lee noted in a letter to colleagues the historical context of the opportunity to choose a new leader for Senate Republicans during a time of "unprecedented political tensions," adding that his call for unity was less about electing an individual than "setting the course for the Senate's role in our nation's future."

"One of the fundamental issues we face is that our current processes are shutting out the people we represent," Lee wrote. "Most Americans would be shocked to learn that their senators often cannot offer amendments to legislation.

Some of Lee's proposals include:

Equal Representation : Currently, most senators are blocked from making amendments to bills that directly impact the lives of their constituents. Lee is proposing a three-fourths majority in conference before a tree can be filled.

: Currently, most senators are blocked from making amendments to bills that directly impact the lives of their constituents. Lee is proposing a three-fourths majority in conference before a tree can be filled. More Time for Debate and Deliberation : Noting that most massive spending bills are given to senators hours before a deadline, Lee has proposed four weeks to debate and amended any omnibus spending bills.

: Noting that most massive spending bills are given to senators hours before a deadline, Lee has proposed four weeks to debate and amended any omnibus spending bills. Strategically Advance Republican Policies: Lee noted that over the past several decades, Republicans were often put in the position of "advancing Democrat priorities" when legislation has a fixed deadline.