Mike Johnson Tells AmericaFest Crowd GOP Must Hold House Majority in 2026

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., over the weekend urged conservatives to focus on the 2026 midterm elections.

He argued that the Republican majority in the House is essential to protecting President Donald Trump's agenda and preventing a new round of political upheaval in Washington.

Johnson delivered the warning at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, a major conservative gathering that opened Thursday at the Phoenix Convention Center and ended on Sunday.

The crowd responded loudly as Johnson framed the midterms as a defining test for Republicans and Trump's presidency.

"Everything is on the line in the midterms of 2026, and we have much more to do," Johnson said.

He argued that a Democrat takeover of the House would trigger investigations and an impeachment push against Trump.

"If we lose the House majority, the radical left, as you've already heard, is going to impeach President Trump," Johnson said. "They're going to create absolute chaos, we cannot let that happen, and I know you won't, I know you won't."

The House is currently controlled by Republicans by a slim margin, a dynamic that has repeatedly made party leaders vulnerable to internal defections and unexpected vacancies.

Earlier this month, a Tennessee Republican was sworn in after a special election, bolstering the GOP's edge in the chamber to 220 Republicans and 213 Democrats, with two vacancies at the time.

The narrow split has amplified the political stakes for both parties heading into 2026, when all 435 House seats will be on the ballot.

Midterm elections are scheduled for Nov. 3, 2026, and will also determine control of the Senate, governorships, and other offices nationwide.

The contest will come during Trump's second term, with both parties already positioning the election as a referendum on the administration and on congressional oversight.

Johnson's remarks also reflected the House's ongoing focus on impeachment politics. Trump was impeached twice during his first term, and Johnson has argued that Democrats are prepared to revive impeachment efforts if they regain power.

In a statement earlier this year, Johnson condemned a Democratic impeachment move as a "sham" and said House Republicans would move to dispose of it quickly.

Turning Point USA's conference has become a prominent venue for conservative activists and elected officials to rally supporters, recruit volunteers, and sharpen messaging ahead of elections.

Speakers at AmericaFest have typically emphasized turnout operations and cultural issues, and organizers have promoted the event as a hub for mobilizing voters ahead of the 2026 campaign cycle.

As Johnson pressed attendees to treat the midterms as an urgent priority, he cast the choice in stark terms: Maintain Republican control of the House or risk what he described as disorder and confrontation in Washington.