Speaker Johnson on Debate: Trump Won Clearly

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., like almost all political pundits, is declaring former President Donald Trump the winner of Thursday’s presidential debate.

“Donald Trump won clearly,” Johnson said in an interview on “Fox and Friends.” “On the issues, on his temperament, on his stamina, the mental acuity.”

Johnson said Americans are worried about rising crime rates, an open border and the country’s weakness on the world stage.

“All these things because we have a weak commander in chief,” Johnson said. “This is not a game. This is the most important election of our lifetimes. Donald Trump showed last night that he can address these challenges and he can bring America back.”

Johnson said it was sad to watch President Joe Biden’s debate performance.

“This is dangerous to put this on display for the country,” Johnson said. “We're all concerned about this because our adversaries see this as well. We're in a dangerous moment. We've got China, Russia, Iran, North Korea forming a new axis of evil making threats to us and our allies. We can't afford to have this on the world stage. The only solace we have is that help is on the way. November can't get here soon enough.”

In a release, Johnson said the debate was the “greatest mismatch in the history of presidential debates.

“There was only one man on that stage last night that is qualified and capable of being president in the next term,” Johnson said. “And that’s Donald J. Trump.”