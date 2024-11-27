Speaker Johnson Condemns Threats Against Trump Nominees

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Wednesday released a statement condemning the recent threats against President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees and their families as "dangerous and unhinged."

A spokesperson for the Trump-Vance transition team said in a statement that several people named as nominees to Trump's Cabinet have been targeted with bomb threats and false police reports, or "swatting," on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

"Last night and this morning, several of President Trump's Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them," said spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, in a statement.

"This year, there was not just one but TWO assassination attempts on President Trump. Now some of his Cabinet nominees and their families are facing bomb threats," Johnson said in a statement on social media.

"This is dangerous and unhinged. It is not who we are in America," he added, going on to say that President "Joe Biden and all Democrat leaders have an obligation to speak up and condemn this now."