Tags: midterms | fundraising | elections | maga | democrats

Congressional Democrats Outraise Republicans in April

(Kostyantine Pankin|Dreamstime.com)

Monday, 23 May 2022 06:22 PM

New data from the Federal Election Commission shows that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee outraised their Republican counterparts last month, The Hill reported on Monday.

The DCCC, the Democratic House campaign arm, raised $11.9 million in April. That number puts its total earnings this cycle at $115 million. Meanwhile, the National Republican Congressional Committee raised around $3.2 million less, putting their total at $96.5 million.

The gap was less stark on the Senate side. The DSCC raised $8.2 million to the National Republican Senatorial Committee's $8.1 million in April. That brings the DSCC to a total of $45.9 million, with the NRSC barely behind a $45.1 million.

The success of Democrat fundraising this cycle comes despite Republicans maintaining a lead in generic ballot polling since November of last year. According to FiveThirtyEight, Republicans currently lead Democrats by 2.3 points in an average of generic ballot polls, 45% to 42.7%.

Democratic pollster Geoff Garin noted during an interview with The Washington Post that former President Donald Trump still commands intense loyalty from the Republican base.

"You've got a Trump electorate for whom the election is about revenge as much as anything else," Garin told the paper, adding that Republican candidates are mimicking Trump's "Make America Great Again" platform. "The ongoing anger of Trump voters is a really key element in terms that could drive a high turnout among them."

"Where it might be more of a choice than midterm elections often are is whether people feel like it is too risky to turn the keys over to the MAGA Republican Party, given Trump's influence and given how extreme many of the main figures in the party have become," he added.

Politics
Monday, 23 May 2022 06:22 PM
