Microsoft: Russia, China Using AI to Disrupt US Election

A new Microsoft report found that Russia and China are ramping up efforts to interfere in the U.S. election.

Russian operatives are reportedly using artificial intelligence-generated deepfake videos to target Vice President Kamala Harris, portraying her in a negative light, according to an analysis released Wednesday by the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center.

One video accused Harris of "illegally poaching in Zambia," while another fabricated a "crass reference" she allegedly made about the assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump.

While most of the videos have minimal engagement, one post about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz racked up more than 5 million views on X.

According to the report, the videos "underscore Russia's ongoing use of both traditional and AI-generated content to influence U.S. audiences and stoke political discord."

The report also found that China launched influence campaigns targeting Republican congressional candidates who have publicly criticized Beijing.

Microsoft said a Chinese group that calls itself Taizi Flood has been spreading antisemitic content and promoting opposition candidates. Those targeted include Republican Reps. Michael McCaul of Texas and Barry Moore of Alabama and Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., though not up for reelection, was targeted due to his work on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The targeted lawmakers condemned the influence attempts, with Moore saying, "We know that the [Chinese Communist Party] is antisemitic, so it isn't surprising that they are targeting me and other politicians who support Israel to try sow division in advance of the most important election in our lifetime."

China denied the allegations, saying it has no intention of interfering in U.S. elections.

Meantime, U.S. intelligence agencies are warning that foreign influence efforts may intensify as Nov. 5 approaches.