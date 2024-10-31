Michael Bloomberg Endorses Harris 'Without Hesitation'

Former New York City Mayor and 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president on Thursday, saying he voted for her "without hesitation."

The co-founder and owner of Bloomberg L.P., in an opinion piece he wrote for the Bloomberg website that he owns, said his decision boiled down to policy positions of Harris versus those of Republican nominee Donald Trump as well as "personal integrity."

"When it comes to policy, the contrast could not be clearer," Bloomberg wrote, touting Harris' positions on abortion, the economy, and climate change among others.

"On immigration, Harris recognizes — as most business owners do — that we need comprehensive immigration reform that both secures the border and makes it easier for people to come here legally," Bloomberg wrote. "Trump's plan to deport millions of people living and working here is a recipe for economic disaster."

He wrote that Trump "made our country, the world's greatest nation, look like a banana republic" in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

"As former Vice President Mike Pence and many other Republicans have concluded, Trump is not fit for high office," Bloomberg wrote. "Not after refusing to accept the will of the people and trying to steal the 2020 election — first by attempting to strong-arm state legislators and election officials into overturning the results, and then, when that failed, by bamboozling people into attacking the Capitol to stop the counting of Electoral College ballots."

Bloomberg went on.

"Because for him, nothing — not America, not our Constitution, not democracy, not the rule of law, not the lives of police officers or any other citizen — matters more than his own vanity and glory," he wrote. "Strong leaders accept defeat, out of honor and duty. He has shown he has no sense of either."

Bloomberg's candidacy for the Democrat presidential nomination went farther than Harris' in 2020. He entered the race in November 2019 and dropped out in March 2020. She suspended her primary campaign in early December 2019.

"I don't know Harris well — we have only talked a couple of times — but I've been impressed by the way she has run her campaign: reaching out to independents and Republicans and rallying voters of all parties by offering a positive vision of the country," he wrote.