Republicans Call For Garland, Wray House Hearings

Congressional Republicans sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday calling for the pair to appear before the House Judiciary Committee.

Leading the charge was House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who cited the federal government's raid last month on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence as the primary reason for the hearings.

He was joined by several other House Republican leaders, specifically Intelligence Committee ranking member Mike Turner of Ohio, Oversight Committee ranking member James Comer of Kentucky, and Judiciary Committee ranking member Jim Jordan of Ohio.

"The unprecedented nature of the FBI's search on President Trump's home and the broad public interest surrounding the raid requires more than just a private briefing with the congressional and intelligence committee leadership," the letter read.

"The Biden Administration cannot ignore its obligation to submit to public hearings in the House Judiciary Committee, which is charged with broad oversight of the operations and functions of the DOJ and FBI," it added.

The group accused Garland and the Justice Department of insincerity in their public claims of who was involved, the justification for the affidavit, and other information surrounding the raid. Instead, they insisted the department should speak through "its court filings and its work."

McCarthy and company also requested from the two Biden administration officials all communications and documents requested by House Republicans relating to the search on Trump's South Florida property.

The demands come roughly one month after the controversial raid and amid a push from Trump's legal team to have an independent master review all the files obtained on Aug. 8 in search of attorney-client privileged documents.