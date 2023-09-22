×
Menendez Temporarily Steps Down as Foreign Relations Chair

Friday, 22 September 2023 04:59 PM EDT

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, D-N.J., will temporarily step as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, following charges that he and his wife took bribes from three New Jersey businessmen, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Friday.

In a statement, Schumer said that Menendez, who has not indicated that he would resign his Senate seat, has a right to due process and a fair trial. He said Menendez will step down "until the matter has been resolved."

The U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan accused the defendants of accepting thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for using Menendez's power and influence as New Jersey's senior senator to seek to protect and enrich the businessmen, and benefit the government of Egypt.

Menendez has been an important ally to fellow Democrat President Joe Biden as he has sought to reassert U.S. influence on the world stage as Biden rallies support for congressional aid to Ukraine and Washington looks for ways to push back against a rising China.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


