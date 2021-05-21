Mark Meadows Rips Dems' 'Racism Narrative'

Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff for President Donald Trump, is blasting Democrats, saying their "racism narrative" is dividing the nation.

Meadows, a former North Carolina congressman, made his comments Thursday during an interview on the Fox News' "The Ingraham Files."

"We continue to see that the racial divide, this racism narrative from the Democrat left is all that they have to offer," Meadows said. "They are looking to divide. I believe it was Martin Luther King who said when he was talking about his children that he was hopeful that they wouldn’t be judged on the color of their skin but the content of their character.

"And yet, this critical race theory throws that upside down and says the only thing that you should be focused on is the color of skin. It’s not who we are, it’s truly trying to remake the civil rights movement into something that it was never intended to be. And quite frankly, it’s dividing us and not bringing us together."

The Federalist noted that the Biden administration backs the narrative that the U.S. is systemically racist. The outlet pointed out that when Derek Chauvin was convicted for the murder of George Floyd. President Joe Biden said the U.S. must "root out systemic racism."

"It was a murder in full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism the vice president just referred to," Biden said. "This systemic racism is a stain on our nation’s soul. The knee on the neck of justice for black Americans, profound fear and trauma, the pain, the exhaustion that black and brown Americans experience every single day."

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, along with 26 other House members, has introduced legislation on March 12 to prevent taxpayer funds from going to any school or institution of higher education that promotes critical race theory.

"Critical Race Theory, like all its racist derivations, is a direct affront to our core values as Americans," the Texas Republican said. "No one in America — be they students, servicemen and women, government employees, or anyone — should be indoctrinated to hate our country, its founding, or our fellow citizens."

Roy listed several examples of attempts to teach CRT, including in Evanston, Illinois, where parents were asked to discuss "Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness" with their children at home after students listened to the book in class.

The book states that, "whiteness is a bad deal" and "always was" and that "you can be white without signing onto whiteness." Kindergarten parents were asked to test their children on whiteness and to give them examples of "how whiteness shows up in school or in the community.