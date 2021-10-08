RNC Chief McDaniel Slams Biden Over Jobs Report 'Disaster'

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, calling the latest jobs report from the Labor Department a "disaster," accused President Joe Biden of squandering the economic recovery he inherited from former President Donald Trump.

McDaniel’s comments came in a tweet posted shortly after the jobs report was released on Friday. According to Reuters, nonfarm payrolls increased by 194,000 workers in September. Economists had been forecasting the addition of 500,000 new jobs. Some estimates ranged as high as 700,000 jobs to as low as 250,000.

McDaniel wrote:

"Today’s jobs report is a disaster:



*Over 300,000 fewer jobs created than expected.



*Labor force participation fell.



*Prices are rising faster than wages



Biden has squandered the recovery he inherited!"

Reuters noted the unemployment rate fell to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. Jobs gains in August were revised from 235,000 to 366,000.

Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, is quoted by Fox Business as saying: "The labor market recovery continues to hit the brakes this month, but is far from completely stopping. Despite the soft September report, there's still a case for optimism in the coming months, as we are beginning to look in the rearview mirror, and the peak of the Delta wave’s repercussions is behind us."

Related Stories: