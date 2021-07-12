Mark McCloskey Takes Aim at 'Power-Hungry Elites in DC'

Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Mark McCloskey took to Twitter on Sunday to blast the political "power-hungry elites in DC."

"God will always be bigger than government and power-hungry elites in DC hate that the most," tweeted McCloskey, who gained national attention after he and his wife brandished guns to protect their property from Black Lives Matter protestors.

A self-described "conservative outsider," McCloskey also used social media recently to slam critical race theory. His campaign website lists stopping critical race theory as a key goal.

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

"Special interests should not be teaching our children to hate America in American classrooms while the American taxpayer foots the bill," McCloskey tweeted Friday.

Three days earlier, he tweeted: "Teach our children critical thinking instead of how to cancel each other with poisonous Critical Race Theory."

McCloskey also took aim at athletes, such as hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who have refused to honor the Star-Spangled Banner and the flag.

"I've had enough with privileged athletes who turn their backs on the country that gave them everything and those who fought under our flag to defend it," he tweeted.

On Thursday, McCloskey commented on progressives' attitudes toward transgender athletes and abortion.

"Why don't liberals 'trust the science' when it comes to boys playing in girl’s sports and babies in the womb?" he tweeted.

Other issues listed on McCloskey’s website include:

Take on China

Balance the Budget by Cutting Spending and Regulation

Pro-Life

Taking on Big Tech – Break 'Em Up

Election Integrity

Confirming Conservative Judges

Fighting Cancel Culture

Law and Order

Second Amendement

Last month, McCloskey and wife Patricia pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and agreed to give up the weapons they used during the confrontation, which occurred when several hundred demonstrators marched past their home in June of 2020.

The McCloskeys claimed the protesters were trespassing and that they feared for their safety.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750.