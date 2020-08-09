McCarthy Blasts Pelosi For Holding Up Stimulus For 'Personal Wish List'

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy on Sunday lashed out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for holding up stimulus negotiations for “her own personal wish list.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” the California Republican said Pelosi is the major roadblock to a consensus for a package to help Americans as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Every time we've done legislation, when it comes to COVID, Nancy Pelosi has always held it up for her own personal wish list,” he said.

“What President [Donald] Trump did, he really showed he was the one person in the room that put people before politics,” he said. “He said ‘you know what? I'm going to continue to help the people on unemployment. If you're going to continue to play these games I'm going to take action and put America first instead of your own personal ambitions.’”

McCarthy praised the president’s executive orders as ensuring “those who are unemployed continue to get extra money” and said Trump had “found common ground, where Nancy Pelosi would not.”

Related Stories: