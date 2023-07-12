NYPD Suspends de Blasio Security Head

The New York police inspector who headed the security detail for then-Mayor Bill de Blasio has been suspended while he faces an ongoing investigation into allegations he obstructed an internal probe.

Inspector Howard Redmond, head of the NYPD's Executive Protection Unit during de Blasio's terms, has been suspended without pay from the police force as of Tuesday, a source confirmed to The New York Post.

"He was suspended pending an ongoing investigation," an NYPD spokesperson told the newspaper.

In a report released in October 2021, the New York City Department of Investigation found that de Blasio's family, and "primarily" his son, Dante, had used their security detail "essentially [as] a concierge service."

The report referred Redmond to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office for possible criminal charges.

"DOI has concluded that the NYPD inspector in charge of the First Family's security detail actively obstructed and sought to thwart this investigation, frustrating DOI’s efforts to learn the full facts regarding these allegations," the report states.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney did not respond to the Post's request for comment about whether Redmond faces criminal charges.

Redmond could not be reached for comment, the Post reported..