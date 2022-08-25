×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: marsha blackburn | taiwan | visit | china | invasion

Sen. Blackburn Latest Congress Member to Visit Taiwan

Marsha Blackburn speaking
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 25 August 2022 10:06 PM EDT

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee visited Taiwan on Thursday amid fear of an imminent Chinese invasion, The Washington Post reported.

"Taiwan is our strongest partner in the Indo-Pacific Region. Regular high-level visits to Taipei are long-standing U.S. policy," Blackburn said. "I will not be bullied by Communist China into turning my back on the island."

Blackburn, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Commerce committees, joins GOP senate colleague Rick Scott of Florida and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as the latest member of Congress to visit the island.

A delegation of five House and Senate members led by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., also recently made the trip, according to Reuters.

"Members of Congress and elected officials have gone to Taiwan for decades and will continue to do so, and this is in line with our long-standing One China policy," a White House National Security Council spokesperson stated.

The Taiwanese foreign ministry said Blackburn would meet President Tsai Ing-wen, top security official Wellington Koo, and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu during her trip, which ends this weekend.

"The two sides will exchange views extensively on issues such as Taiwan-U.S. security and economic and trade relations," the ministry stated.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee visited Taiwan on Thursday amid fear of an imminent Chinese invasion, The Washington Post reported.
marsha blackburn, taiwan, visit, china, invasion
200
2022-06-25
Thursday, 25 August 2022 10:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved