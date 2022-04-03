Sen. Blackburn: Disney Fairytale Becoming an American 'Nightmare'

Disney going "woke" amid leftist's attacks on biological gender has Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., lamenting the longtime fairytale teller is now sharing an American nightmare.

"People go there to walk the 'yellow brick road,'" Blackburn told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

"They're not going there to walk on eggshells. They're not going there to have their kids go through some kind of nightmare."

Blackburn's remarks come after Disney has come out in opposition to Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis-signed new law that restricts educators from delving into topics of sexual orientation and gender identity with school children K through 3rd-grade without their parents' knowledge.

Disney is taking the political position too far in removing gender references, Blackburn added to host John Catsimatidis.

"This business of no longer saying, 'Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls' in their greetings – I think this is something which you have to look at and say this is how the woke left extremists are using corporations to push their agenda," Blackburn added.

Blackburn's remarks also come after she asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee Supreme Court nomination confirmation hearings to define "woman."

Jackson said she could not, adding she was not a biologist – although the latter part of her response would have made gender identity of girls moot by norms science.

"I have some serious concerns about how [Jackson] has had some rulings that are soft on child pornographers," Blackburn added. "She has allowed hardened criminals to be let go on compassionate release.

"On top of that," Blackburn continued, "she had difficulty answering questions about CRT, the impact of that on children, children choosing gender

"I've got some serious concerns about her going to the Supreme Court – that is a lifetime appointment," she concluded.