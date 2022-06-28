×
Tags: markwayne mullin | tw shannon | oklahoma | gop | senate | primary | runoff

Rep. Mullin, TW Shannon Advance to Oklahoma Senate GOP Runoff

markwayne mullin wears a facemask during the height of covid-19 mask protocols
Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla. (Tom Williams/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 28 June 2022 11:35 PM

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., advanced to a primary runoff election for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

Mullin was nearly doubling up T.W. Shannon in the primary race, but Decision Desk HQ has called the race as heading for a runoff, because Mullin did not surpass the 50% threshold to clinch the GOP nomination.

DDHQ called the race for the runoff at 10:57 p.m. ET.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., 87, announced earlier this year he would leave the seat in January 2023 with four years left in his six-year term.

The Mullin-Shannon runoff will be Aug. 23.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Newsmax Media, Inc.

