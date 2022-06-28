Rep. Mullin, TW Shannon Advance to Oklahoma Senate GOP Runoff

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., advanced to a primary runoff election for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

Mullin was nearly doubling up T.W. Shannon in the primary race, but Decision Desk HQ has called the race as heading for a runoff, because Mullin did not surpass the 50% threshold to clinch the GOP nomination.

DDHQ called the race for the runoff at 10:57 p.m. ET.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., 87, announced earlier this year he would leave the seat in January 2023 with four years left in his six-year term.

The Mullin-Shannon runoff will be Aug. 23.